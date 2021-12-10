Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) soars after board plans a 10-for-1 stock split

Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) surged 9.37% to Rs 164 after the board of the company decided to meet on Monday, 20 December 2021 to approve the stock split.

The board of Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) will meet on Monday, 20 December 2021 approve a 10-for-1 stock split (i.e. sub-division of face value of equity shares of Rs 10 into Rs 1 per equity share).

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) reported a net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales in the second quarter stood at Rs 17.96 crore.

Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) engaged in trading of seeds, tissue culture plant and agriculture seeds. The company operates in plantation of agricultural products segment and produces paddy and potato as high-grade seeds for using in agricultural product. The firm also produces, processes and markets hybrids of crops, such as corn, sunflower, cotton and grain sorghum, among others.

