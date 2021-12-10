Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) soars after board plans a 10-for-1 stock split

-
ALSO READ
Shree Ganesh Elastoplast standalone net profit rises 1744.44% in the June 2021 quarter
Board of Angel Broking approves proposal for change in company name
Board of Angel Broking consents to apply to SEBI for acting as sponsor to MF
Shree Ganesh Biotech India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 41.82% in the June 2021 quarter
-
Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) surged 9.37% to Rs 164 after the board of the company decided to meet on Monday, 20 December 2021 to approve the stock split.
The board of Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) will meet on Monday, 20 December 2021 approve a 10-for-1 stock split (i.e. sub-division of face value of equity shares of Rs 10 into Rs 1 per equity share).
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) reported a net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales in the second quarter stood at Rs 17.96 crore.
Shree Ganesh Bio-Tech (India) engaged in trading of seeds, tissue culture plant and agriculture seeds. The company operates in plantation of agricultural products segment and produces paddy and potato as high-grade seeds for using in agricultural product. The firm also produces, processes and markets hybrids of crops, such as corn, sunflower, cotton and grain sorghum, among others.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU