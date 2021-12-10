Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 48.33 points or 0.57% at 8415.08 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, BF Investment Ltd (down 3.49%), JM Financial Ltd (down 3.41%),SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd (down 3.24%),Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (down 1.84%),Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 1.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 1.44%), Axis Bank Ltd (down 1.35%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (down 1.24%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 1.23%), and RBL Bank Ltd (down 1.16%).

On the other hand, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (up 13.85%), Indostar Capital Finance Ltd (up 7.7%), and IDBI Bank Ltd (up 6.27%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 277.01 or 0.47% at 58530.12.

The Nifty 50 index was down 84 points or 0.48% at 17432.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 206.28 points or 0.71% at 29220.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.85 points or 0.35% at 8953.98.

On BSE,1939 shares were trading in green, 1256 were trading in red and 134 were unchanged.

