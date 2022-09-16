Trigyn Tech spurts on order win from NYC

Trigyn Technologies surged 9.27% to Rs 119.10 after Trigyn Technologies Inc., received an enterprise task order agreement for citywide systems integration services (SI), Class I, from the City of New York (NYC), Department of Information Technology &

The duration of the order is expected to be six years, commencing on 1 January 2023, an initial three year term with one, three year extension at the discretion of the New York City.

The systems integration services include designing, installing, and fully integrating projects into live operating environments. It also includes analysis of existing technological environments, including hardware, software, live operations and transaction volumes; design and development of new systems; add‐ons or modifications to existing architecture, including single platform computer systems and distributed systems. The order also consists of development of functional and/or design specifications, technical writing and documentation; provision of operating system and/or applications programming recommendations, including acquisition of off‐the‐shelf products, or integration of custom programming products.

Also, acquisition of hardware/software products and services; coordination and supervision of multiple service or product providers; installing, testing, auditing and integration of new systems within existing environments; and providing cultural transitioning of workforces to new environments, including training of employees and other end users.

Trigyn Technologies is a public multi-national Information Technology firm with more than 2,500 resources deployed in 25 countries across Asia, North America, Europe, and Africa.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 58.23% to Rs 5.94 crore on 13.95% rise in net sales to Rs 285.27 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)