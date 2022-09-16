-
ALSO READ
Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data
Bharti Airtel buys 19867.8 MHz spectrum; to commence 5G deployment from Aug
Bharti Airtel clears deferred liabilities of Rs 8815 cr for spectrum acquired in 2015
Bharti Telecom to strengthen its shareholding in Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel pays Rs 8,312.4 cr for 5G spectrum to DoT
-
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for July 2022 on 15 September 2022.The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 117.29 crore at the end of June 2022 to 117.36 crore at the end of July 2022, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.06%.
Total wireless subscribers increased from 114.73 crore at the end of June 2022, to 114.80 crore at the end of July 2022, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.06%.
Reliance Jio added 29.49 lakh subscribers in the month of July 2022 and its total subscriber based stood at 41.59 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was down 1.82%.
Bharti Airtel (down 0.96%) added 5.13 lakh subscribers in the month of July 2022 and its total subscriber based stood at 36.34 crore.
Vodafone Idea (down 2.80%) lost 15.42 lakh subscribers in the month of July 2022 and its total subscriber based stood at 25.51 crore.
As on 31 July 2022, the private access service providers held 90.12% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.88%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU