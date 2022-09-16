Telecom stocks in action after TRAI data

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for July 2022 on 15 September 2022.

The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 117.29 crore at the end of June 2022 to 117.36 crore at the end of July 2022, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.06%.

Total wireless subscribers increased from 114.73 crore at the end of June 2022, to 114.80 crore at the end of July 2022, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.06%.

Reliance Jio added 29.49 lakh subscribers in the month of July 2022 and its total subscriber based stood at 41.59 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was down 1.82%.

Bharti Airtel (down 0.96%) added 5.13 lakh subscribers in the month of July 2022 and its total subscriber based stood at 36.34 crore.

Vodafone Idea (down 2.80%) lost 15.42 lakh subscribers in the month of July 2022 and its total subscriber based stood at 25.51 crore.

As on 31 July 2022, the private access service providers held 90.12% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.88%.

