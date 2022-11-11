Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.85% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Starlit Power Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 26.76% to Rs 323.64 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies declined 8.85% to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 323.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 255.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales323.64255.31 27 OPM %5.297.96 -PBDT17.8519.86 -10 PBT16.1718.25 -11 NP10.8111.86 -9

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:41 IST

