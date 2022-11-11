Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 71.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 68.84 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 71.20% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 68.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.68.8454.359.867.514.933.034.212.513.151.84

