Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 71.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 68.84 croreNet profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 71.20% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 68.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 54.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales68.8454.35 27 OPM %9.867.51 -PBDT4.933.03 63 PBT4.212.51 68 NP3.151.84 71
