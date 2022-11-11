Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 19.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 1986.34 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 19.61% to Rs 303.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 253.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 1986.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1837.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1986.341837.2025.4523.51534.22479.33395.67335.38303.47253.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)