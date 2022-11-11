Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 19.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.12% to Rs 1986.34 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 19.61% to Rs 303.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 253.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.12% to Rs 1986.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1837.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1986.341837.20 8 OPM %25.4523.51 -PBDT534.22479.33 11 PBT395.67335.38 18 NP303.47253.72 20
