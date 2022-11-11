Jardine Henderson standalone net profit declines 66.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.01% to Rs 7.66 croreNet profit of Jardine Henderson declined 66.96% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.666.90 11 OPM %4.8316.23 -PBDT0.371.12 -67 PBT0.371.12 -67 NP0.371.12 -67
