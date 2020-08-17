Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.08% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 248.86 croreNet profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 19.08% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 248.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 218.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales248.86218.08 14 OPM %10.179.45 -PBDT25.5020.84 22 PBT25.0320.34 23 NP17.8514.99 19
