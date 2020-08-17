Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit rises 19.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 248.86 crore

Net profit of Trigyn Technologies rose 19.08% to Rs 17.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 248.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 218.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.248.86218.0810.179.4525.5020.8425.0320.3417.8514.99

