KEI Industries allots 3.51 lakh equity shares under ESOS
Steelcast standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.85% to Rs 23.71 crore

Net profit of Steelcast declined 93.10% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.85% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.7165.59 -64 OPM %16.1120.45 -PBDT3.3211.95 -72 PBT0.417.97 -95 NP0.304.35 -93

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 18:34 IST

