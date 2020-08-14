Steelcast standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.85% to Rs 23.71 crore

Net profit of Steelcast declined 93.10% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.85% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.23.7165.5916.1120.453.3211.950.417.970.304.35

