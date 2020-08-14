Steelcast standalone net profit declines 93.10% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 10.34% in the June 2020 quarter
PTC Industries standalone net profit declines 84.93% in the June 2020 quarter
Timken India standalone net profit declines 93.76% in the June 2020 quarter
Symphony consolidated net profit declines 93.94% in the June 2020 quarter
Steelcast reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 63.85% to Rs 23.71 croreNet profit of Steelcast declined 93.10% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.85% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23.7165.59 -64 OPM %16.1120.45 -PBDT3.3211.95 -72 PBT0.417.97 -95 NP0.304.35 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU