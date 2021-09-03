TTK Prestige gains on commissioning expanded capacity at Gujarat plant

TTK Prestige rose 1.62% to Rs 8859.30 after the company said that it has completed expansion of capacity at its plant at Karjan, Vadodara district in Gujarat.

This capacity expansion is with respect to non-stick cookware, the added capacity being 4 million pieces per annum.

"The commercial production from this expanded capacity has started from today i.e. 3 September 2021," TTK Prestige said in a statement.

TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand. The company is best known for its pressure cookers.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 30.59 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 2.55 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from operations increased by 77% YoY to Rs 401.07 crore during the quarter.

