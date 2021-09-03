Reliance Industries Ltd in demand

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2369, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.05% in last one year as compared to a 52.44% jump in NIFTY and a 34.79% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2369, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 17277.65. The Sensex is at 57991.31, up 0.24%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 12.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20466, up 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2380.2, up 3.64% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 14.05% in last one year as compared to a 52.44% jump in NIFTY and a 34.79% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 46.16 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)