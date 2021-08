TTK Prestige to commence normal operations at Khardi unit

With effect from 23 August 2021

TTK Prestige announced that a Long-Term settlement has been reached with the permanent workmen at its manufacturing unit at Khardi, Maharashtra.

Pursuant to this settlement the Lock-out declared by the management on 17 November 2020 has been lifted with effect from 20 August 2021. The workmen have undertaken not to indulge in disruptive activities henceforth and have also accepted improved productivity norms. Normalised manufacturing operations are expected to commence during the week beginning 23 August 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)