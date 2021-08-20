UPL wins National IP Award -2020 and WIPO IP Enterprises Trophy

-
UPL today announced that it has received the prestigious National Intellectual Property Award for the year 2020 in the category Top Public /Private Limited Company for Patents & Commercialization in India: Manufacturing Sector.
Additionally, the Geneva-based World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) along with Intellectual Property Office, India have also conferred the WIPO IP Enterprises Trophy to UPL.
Previously, UPL had won National IP Awards 2019 in the category of 'Top Indian Company for Creating Global Brand' and the 'WIPO Users Trophy'
