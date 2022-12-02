Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 3.94%, up for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2929, up 3.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.85% in last one year as compared to a 8.51% gain in NIFTY and a 21.08% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13191.75, down 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 98.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

