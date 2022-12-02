Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 4413.35, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.19% in last one year as compared to a 8.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Britannia Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock has risen around 17.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45370.65, down 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4435.95, up 0.25% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 66.89 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

