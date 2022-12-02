TV18 Broadcast Ltd up for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 41.6, up 4.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.48% in last one year as compared to a 8.51% drop in NIFTY and a 2.95% drop in the Nifty IT index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.6, up 4.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 18660.6. The Sensex is at 62742.9, down 0.86%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has risen around 20.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2160.5, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 161.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 66.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)