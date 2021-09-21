TV18 Broadcast Ltd stays slippery

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 36.5, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.5% rally in NIFTY and a 27.4% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 36.5, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17455.2. The Sensex is at 58670.6, up 0.31%.TV18 Broadcast Ltd has added around 9.12% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 22.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1918.85, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 56.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

