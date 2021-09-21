Sun TV Network Ltd down for fifth straight session

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 485.65, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.5% rally in NIFTY and a 27.4% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 485.65, down 0.5% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17455.2. The Sensex is at 58670.6, up 0.31%.Sun TV Network Ltd has added around 2.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 22.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1918.85, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 480.1, down 1.4% on the day. Sun TV Network Ltd jumped 1.2% in last one year as compared to a 56.5% rally in NIFTY and a 27.4% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 11.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)