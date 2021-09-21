Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3045.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.71% in last one year as compared to a 56.5% rally in NIFTY and a 19.61% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3045.9, down 0.39% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 17455.2. The Sensex is at 58670.6, up 0.31%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has eased around 0.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14097.25, up 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58146 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3056, up 0.02% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 11.71% in last one year as compared to a 56.5% rally in NIFTY and a 19.61% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 46.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

