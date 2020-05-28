TVS Motor Company standalone net profit declines 44.80% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.59% to Rs 3481.42 croreNet profit of TVS Motor Company declined 44.80% to Rs 73.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 133.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.59% to Rs 3481.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4384.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.62% to Rs 592.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 670.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 16423.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 18209.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3481.424384.02 -21 16423.3418209.92 -10 OPM %7.037.03 -8.197.87 - PBDT246.50287.02 -14 1275.771360.23 -6 PBT122.16183.93 -34 786.74960.96 -18 NP73.87133.83 -45 592.25670.14 -12
