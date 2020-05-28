Benares Hotels standalone net profit declines 8.61% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.11% to Rs 19.37 crore

Net profit of Benares Hotels declined 8.61% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 19.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.67% to Rs 10.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 63.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

