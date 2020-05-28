Benares Hotels standalone net profit declines 8.61% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 47.19% in the December 2019 quarter
Chalet Hotels update on acquisition of Belaire Hotels and Seapearl Hotels
Fortune Hotels launches safety, hygiene programme across all properties
Lemon Tree Hotels Q3 profit drops 2% to Rs 12.20 cr
IHCL adds 24 hotels to portfolio so far this fiscal: CEO
-
Sales decline 12.11% to Rs 19.37 croreNet profit of Benares Hotels declined 8.61% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.11% to Rs 19.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.67% to Rs 10.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 63.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 59.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.3722.04 -12 63.6459.68 7 OPM %40.5337.11 -32.6129.26 - PBDT7.708.14 -5 19.8717.41 14 PBT5.856.69 -13 13.4912.18 11 NP4.354.76 -9 10.618.72 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU