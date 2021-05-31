TVS Motor expands in Iraq

The auto maker announced the inauguration of a new marquee showroom in Baghdad with distribution partner Ritaj International General Trade.

The showroom, which is spread over 500 square meters with a built-up area of 840 square meters, was inaugurated along Palestine Street in Baghdad. It is the first-of-its-kind showroom for TVS Motor Company in the region, and apart from the wide range of two-wheelers and three wheelers, it will also host spare parts and feature a service facility. The company said it will also launch two products, commuter motorcycle TVS StaR HLX 150 5 Gear and three-wheeler TVS King Deluxe Plus, in the market.

TVS Motor Company has been present in Iraq since 2016 and offers products catering to the diverse requirements of two-wheeler and three-wheeler customers in the country. Ritaj International General Trade has been the distribution partner for the company since 2017. The company has 41 touchpoints across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, R Dilip, executive vice president of International Business said, "We are delighted to expand our presence in Iraq with the inauguration of this marquee 3S showroom in Baghdad. The showroom demonstrates our commitment to the market and will host a diverse range of products that will cater to customer requirement and aspiration. The strategic location of the store, as well as the end-to-end service and spare support, will help enhance customer satisfaction."

Shares of TVS Motor Company were up 0.58% at Rs 623 on BSE.

TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer. The company's standalone net profit surged 292% to Rs 289 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 74 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue from operations grew by 53% at Rs 5,322 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 3,481 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

