Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets

Cadila Healthcare has received final approval from the USFDA to market Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets in the strengths of 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg.

This medication is used to treat symptoms of a certain type of mental/mood condition (schizophrenia). Fluphenazine belongs to a class of medications called phenothiazines and is also referred to as a neuroleptic.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.

The group now has 318 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

The announcement was made on Saturday, 29 May 2021. Shares of Cadila Healthcare fell 0.87% to settle at Rs 621.25 on Friday, 28 May 2021.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

