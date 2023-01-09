TVS Motor launches The New TVS Metro Plus 110 in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of its TVS Metro Plus 110 refresh in Bangladesh.

The motorcycle boasts upgraded features that are identified as customer needs in this segment. The renewed styling and safety aspects of the product will cater to the new generation and the growing customer demand in the Bangladesh market.

The New TVS Metro Plus 110 has an elevated stylish quotient with look, a premium 3D logo and a stylish dual-tone muscular fuel tank.

The motorcycle is known for its technologically advanced features delivering on the commuter needs of mileage, safety, comfort and style.

The product has an array of impressive features such as an all-gear electric start, aluminium grab rail, chrome muffler guard and a sporty instrument cluster. The motorcycle will be available in Electric Start Alloy Wheel variants and will come in three colour schemes - with two new dual-tone colours.

TVS Metro Plus has sold over 1.2 lakhs units in Bangladesh since its first launch and delivers the best in-class mileage of 86kmpl. TVS Motor Company offers a standard two-year warranty and six free services on all the TVS products.

The New TVS Metro Plus 110 will be available at all TVS Auto Bangladesh showrooms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)