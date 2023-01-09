Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering biz bags multiple orders in Q3

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro has won multiple orders (Significant) in Q3 of FY23. As per the company's classification, the value of the orders ranges between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

In the overseas market, L&T Heavy Engineering secured orders for one of the heaviest Reactors and Screw Plug Heat Exchangers for a refinery in Mexico.

The Business also secured orders for supply of critical Reactors and Vessels for blue ammonia projects in USA and Uzbekistan.

The Business also bagged strategic orders for process plant equipment from a European client.

All the orders were won against stiff international competition on the back of reliable performance.

On the domestic front, L&T Heavy Engineering secured orders to manufacture critical Residue Upgrading Reactors and to design & manufacture High-pressure Screw Plug Heat Exchangers with complex Cr-Mo-V steel material for IOCL's Panipat Refinery P25 Expansion Project.

Further, L&T Heavy Engineering's Modification, Revamp and Upgrade (MRU) business segment won an order to revamp a rea plant on an EPC basis. The objective of the revamp is to improve reliability and safety of a very old (>50 yrs.) plant, increase this plant's capacity and enhance its energy efficiency to meet the GoI's stipulated norms.

Additionally, the Business secured a repeat order from a reputed fertilizer manufacturer for Fabrication and Installation of Steam Superheater Coils.

