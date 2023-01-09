Kirloskar Industries allots 74,706 equity shares under ESAR Plan

Kirloskar Industries has allotted 74,706 equity shares of Rs 10 each upon exercise of Equity Settled Stock Appreciation Rights pursuant to 'Kirloskar Industries Limited - Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2019'.

Accordingly, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 98,09,194 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,80,91,940 to 98,83,900 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,88,39,000.

