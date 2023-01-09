JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indices edged higher amid positive global cues
Business Standard

Kirloskar Industries allots 74,706 equity shares under ESAR Plan

Capital Market 

Kirloskar Industries has allotted 74,706 equity shares of Rs 10 each upon exercise of Equity Settled Stock Appreciation Rights pursuant to 'Kirloskar Industries Limited - Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan 2019'.

Accordingly, the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from 98,09,194 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,80,91,940 to 98,83,900 equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 9,88,39,000.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 09:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU