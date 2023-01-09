JSW Steel records 17% growth in crude steel production in Q3

JSW Steel reported its group combined crude steel production at 6.24 million tonnes for Q3 FY23 registering a growth of 17% YoY, including the production at jointly controlled entities.

The production was higher by 10% QoQ due to improved average capacity utilisation to 91% versus 84% in Q2 FY23 at JSW Steel and Bhushan Power & Steel and also restart of steel manufacturing operations at JSW lspat Special Products with effect from 14 November 2022 post completion of the shutdown undertaken in July 2022.

JSW Steel's standalone crude steel production was higher by 20% YoY and 9% QoQ at 6.06 million tonnes in Q3 FY23.

The combined volumes rose 30% YoY to 17.25 million tonnes for 9M FY23.

