TVS Motor launches TVS Raider in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced the launch of TVS Raider in the 125cc segment for young customers in Bangladesh.TVS said the distinctly young and sporty motorcycle comes with first-in-class features such as an LCD digital speedometer, 3V i-Touch start, animalistic LED headlamp and first-in-segment under-seat storage.
TVS Raider has an advanced 124.8 cc air & oil-cooled 3V engine, and churns a maximum power of 12.9 PS at 8,000 rpm and torque of 11.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle has an acceleration of 0-60 km/h in 5.7 seconds.
H G Rahul Nayak, vice president of international business, TVS Motor Company said, We are delighted to launch the 125cc TVS Raider in the rapidly evolving two-wheeler market of Bangladesh. There is a growing demand for aspirational personal mobility options in the country. For our millennial and digitally native Gen Z customers, we have consistently introduced products with best-in-class features and superior technology. I am certain that the young customers in Bangladesh would admire the distinctive ride character of the TVS Raider.
TVS Motor Company posted a 18.3% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 236.56 crore on a 8.2% rise in net sales to Rs 6,597.35 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
TVS Motor Company, part of the TVS Group, is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer.
Shares of TVS Motor Company were trading 4.52% lower at Rs 529.95 on BSE.
