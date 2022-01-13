TVS Motor partners with Swiggy

To test implementation of TVS Motor's EV for food delivery and other on-demand services of Swiggy

TVS Motor Company announced a strategic partnership with Swiggy, India's leading on-demand delivery platform today. This partnership highlights TVS Motor Company's commitment to strengthen electrification across diverse mobility segments and aligns with Swiggy's many efforts to enable the adoption of EVs in its delivery fleet. As part of the MoU, TVS Motor and Swiggy will test the implementation of TVS Motor's EV for food delivery and other on-demand services of Swiggy.

The two companies are exploring the co-creation of sustainable and comprehensive solutions for Swiggy's delivery partners. This will include working on customised packages like a need-specific product, flexible financing options and, connected services. Notably, the pilot will play a vital role in the adoption of EVs in food delivery and on-demand delivery services.

