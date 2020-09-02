TVS Motor sales rise 14% MoM in August

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14% in August 2020 with 287,398 units as against 252,744 units in July 2020.

However, total auto sales declined 1.1% in August 2020 compared with 290,455 units sold in the same month last year.

TVS Motor's total two-wheelers rose 0.5% to 277,226 units while the total three-wheeler sales tumbled 30.3% to 10,172 units in August 2020 over August 2019.

The company's total exports stood at 68,347 units in August 2020, down by 1.9% from 69,702 units exported in August 2019.

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of TVS group.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 182.79 crore in Q1 June 2020 compared with net profit of Rs 151.24 crore in Q1 June 2019. Net sales slumped 61.3% to Rs 1,939.65 crore in Q1 FY21 compared with Rs 5,018.34 crore in Q1 FY20.

The scrip fell 1.28% to Rs 434.95 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 432.80 and 439.25 so far during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)