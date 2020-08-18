TVS Motor Company launches 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal

TVS Motor Company introduced the technologically advanced, feature packed 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal. All TVS Motor company products in Nepal are brought by Jagdamba Motors (JMPL), the exclusive importers of the brand.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V comes with exciting new features ranging from Race Derived ABS, new LED headlamp, feather touch start, redial tyre and new graphics.

It is also equipped with TVS SmartXonnect a Bluetooth technology which enables Navigation, Call/SMS Alert, Lean Angle Meter and Race Telemetry.

The 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine motor, developing 20.5 Ps of power at 8500 RPM, and 18.1 Nm of torque at 7000 RPM. It will be available in two stunning colours namely, Glossy Black and Pearl White.

