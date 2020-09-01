Eicher Motors gains as motorcycles sales rise 24% MoM in August

Eicher Motors said that total motorcycles sales jumped 24.3% to 50,144 units in August 2020 from 40,334 units sold in July 2020.

However, the total sales are down by 5% in August 2020 compared with 52,904 units sold in August 2019.

The two-wheeler maker's total exports have risen by 6.8% to 2,573 units in August 2020 from 2,409 units exported in July 2020. Annually, the total exports fell 38% last month from 4,152 units in August 2019.

Eicher Motors is the listed parent of Royal Enfield, the global leader in middleweight motorcycles. In addition to motorcycles, Eicher has a joint venture with Sweden's AB Volvo - Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) which operates in India's commercial vehicle space.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 55.18 crore in Q1 June 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 451.77 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income fell 63.05% to Rs 932.39 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

