TVS Motors records 18% growth in Feb sales

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 18% registering 297,747 units in February 2021 as against 253,261 units in the month of February 2020.

Total two-wheeler sales grew by 21% recording 284,581 units in February 2021 as against 235,891 units in February 2020. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 15% registering 195,145 units in February 2021 as against 169,684 units in February 2020.

Motorcycle grew by 16% recording 137,259 units in February 2021 as against 118,514 units in February 2020. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 56% registering 95,525 units in February 2021 as against 60,633 units in February 2020.

The Company's total exports grew by 23% registering 101,789 units in the month of February 2021 as against 82,877 units in February 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 35% with 89,436 units in February 2021 as against 66,207 units in February 2020. The demand in export market continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,166 units in February 2021 as against 17,370 units in February 2020.

