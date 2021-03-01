JUST IN
BLS International partners with Embassy of Thailand for visa processing

BLS International Services announced that it has commenced accepting visa applications for the Embassy of Thailand in Delhi.

The company has expertise in providing visa, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services across the globes.

This is the third contract signed by the company recently in addition to globally recognized robust portfolio of visa, consular and citizen services. With this contract, BLS International will be providing visa application services through its centres.

First Published: Mon, March 01 2021. 12:31 IST

