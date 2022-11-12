U.P.Asbestos standalone net profit rises 560.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.17% to Rs 44.55 crore

Net profit of U.P.Asbestos rose 560.87% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.17% to Rs 44.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.44.5546.017.745.322.981.801.910.501.520.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)