Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 48.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 11.61 croreNet profit of Rolcon Engineering Company rose 48.48% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.6110.97 6 OPM %12.407.84 -PBDT1.571.09 44 PBT1.290.92 40 NP0.980.66 48
