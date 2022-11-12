Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 48.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.83% to Rs 11.61 crore

Net profit of Rolcon Engineering Company rose 48.48% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.83% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.6110.9712.407.841.571.091.290.920.980.66

