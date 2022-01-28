UCO Bank spurts 1.5%

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 13.55, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.45% in last one year as compared to a 27.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.53% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 13.55, up 1.5% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 17354.6. The Sensex is at 58048.43, up 1.35%. UCO Bank has risen around 4.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 17.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2907.3, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

