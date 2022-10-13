Ugar Sugar soars on securing approval for new distillery

Ugar Sugar Works surged 8.97% to Rs 77.15 after the company said it received a Consent for Operation of its new distillery.

The company announced that it has completed the establishment of 645 KLPD distillery at Ugar plant. It has received Consent for Operation for the distillery.

"We will update on the trial run of 645 KLPD Distillery in due course," Ugar Sugar Works said in a statement.

Ugar Sugar Works is the flagship organization of the Shirgaokar Group of Companies. The company manufactures white crystal sugar.

On a consolidated basis, Ugar Sugar Works reported net profit of Rs 5.74 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 16.87 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 50.80% to Rs 335.46 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)