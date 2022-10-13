RITES soars on bagging order worth Rs 499 crore from Bangalore Metro

-
ALSO READ
RITES-Power Mech JV bags Rs 499-cr work order from Bangalore Metro
Transformers and Rectifiers soars on bagging order worth Rs 186 crore
RITES gains on bagging new orders worth Rs 364 cr
Hazoor Multi Project hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 14.11 cr
Ahluwalia Contracts gains on bagging orders worth Rs 139 crore
-
RITES jumped 4.94% to Rs 361.45 after the company said that its consortium has secured a new business order for construction of depot cum workshop for Rs 499.41 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation.
"The share of RITES in the order is 51%, the company said in a statement.
RITES is a Miniratna (Category I) schedule 'A' public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia). As of 30 June 2022, the Government of India held 72.2% stake in the company.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 91.03% to Rs 137.52 crore on a 70.59% increase in sales to Rs 605.04 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU