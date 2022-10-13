Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 28.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares

Wipro Ltd, Computer Age Management Services Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 October 2022.

Tanla Platforms Ltd witnessed volume of 28.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.42% to Rs.818.40. Volumes stood at 2.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd saw volume of 342.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 66.96 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.84% to Rs.380.05. Volumes stood at 63.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd registered volume of 4.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 97145 shares. The stock rose 2.68% to Rs.2,636.35. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd clocked volume of 5.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.81% to Rs.429.35. Volumes stood at 43764 shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 4.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.05% to Rs.1,432.90. Volumes stood at 1.62 lakh shares in the last session.

