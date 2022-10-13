TTML hits the roof after partnering Google

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 105.40 after the company said that Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) has partnered with Google Cloud to offer Google Workspace for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs).

TTBS, one of India's leading enabler of B2B digital connectivity and cloud services, will offer businesses a single, unified experience for workplace communication and collaboration for their hybrid workforce as they continue to scale and modernize their cloud infrastructure.

TTBS will help businesses drive greater efficiency and market growth with Google Workspace on Google Cloud. Designed to meet every unique business need, Google Workspace streamlines workflows for businesses and employees, helping boost their productivity backed by around-the-clock managed services by TTBS.

Google Workspace brings together Gmail, Google Chat, Google Calendar, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Meet, and more all built with Google Cloud security.

Google Workspace includes many business applications that interoperate for increased collaboration and productivity in the workplace. This software also integrates with many other applications.

TTBS has strengthened its portfolio of enterprise-grade solutions such as Smartflo an advanced cloud communication suite, SmartOffice a one-box start-up kit with voice, data, apps, storage, and more; Ultra-Lola; Smart Internet Leased Line; collaboration solutions; SD-WAN iFLX, which is an intelligently flexible solution built on Fortinet's platform for network optimization; and a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions across industries. All these solutions appropriately address the needs arising out of a distributed and remote working environment and enable customers to maintain business continuity in a flexible, scalable, and secured manner.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML) is a leading player in the connectivity and communication solutions market serving enterprise customers. With services ranging from connectivity, collaboration, cloud, security, loT and marketing solutions, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of ICT services for businesses in India under the brand name TTBS.

TTML reported a net loss of Rs 295.10 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 318.45 crore in Q1 FY22. Net sales declined to Rs 266.48 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 268.03 crore recorded in the same period last year.

