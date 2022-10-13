Capital Goods stocks slide

Capital Goods stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 401.24 points or 1.26% at 31434.83 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 3.88%), Timken India Ltd (down 3.77%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.86%),Bharat Forge Ltd (down 1.73%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 1.65%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.37%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.31%), KNR Constructions Ltd (down 1.23%), and Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 0.94%).

On the other hand, Praj Industries Ltd (up 3.07%), AIA Engineering Ltd (up 1.97%), and Graphite India Ltd (up 1.95%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 433.93 or 0.75% at 57191.98.

The Nifty 50 index was down 130.65 points or 0.76% at 16992.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 158.28 points or 0.55% at 28492.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 69.08 points or 0.78% at 8731.25.

On BSE,1135 shares were trading in green, 2215 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

