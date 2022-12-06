Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2022.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd crashed 8.16% to Rs 56.25 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd lost 3.94% to Rs 5216. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3184 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd tumbled 3.81% to Rs 94.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Schaeffler India Ltd plummeted 3.72% to Rs 2636. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6880 shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped 3.63% to Rs 1308. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

