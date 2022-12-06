JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Easy Trip Planners Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Capital Market 

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2022.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd and Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 December 2022.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd crashed 8.16% to Rs 56.25 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd lost 3.94% to Rs 5216. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3184 shares in the past one month.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd tumbled 3.81% to Rs 94.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Schaeffler India Ltd plummeted 3.72% to Rs 2636. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6880 shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped 3.63% to Rs 1308. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 97064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU