Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries standalone net profit rises 377.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 31.95 crore

Net profit of Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries rose 377.14% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales31.9528.75 11 OPM %9.644.90 -PBDT2.040.33 518 PBT1.22-0.46 LP NP1.670.35 377

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:36 IST

