Ujjivan SFB board approves raising upto Rs 1,500 cr

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) said that its board has approved the proposal to raise upto Rs 1,500 crore through non-convertible debt securities.The board of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank on Wednesday approved the proposal for raising funds by way of issuing non-convertible debt securities upto Rs 1,500 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches, within a period of 1 year from the date of seeking shareholders' approval.
The bank will seek shareholders' approval for the same through a postal ballot process.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a mass market focused bank in India, catering to financially unserved and underserved segments. It reported 7.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 126.52 crore despite a 25.8% rise in total income to Rs 920.80 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank slipped 2.10% to Rs 16.35 on the BSE.
