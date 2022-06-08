FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 121.1 points or 0.88% at 13678.43 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 5.86%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 4.75%),Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 4.03%),Medplus Health Services Ltd (down 3.5%),Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 3.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 2.83%), Future Consumer Ltd (down 2.35%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 2.16%), EID Parry (India) Ltd (down 2.06%), and GRM Overseas Ltd (down 1.92%).

On the other hand, Manorama Industries Ltd (up 11.06%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 7.8%), and Radico Khaitan Ltd (up 3.5%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 236.76 or 0.43% at 54870.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 57.25 points or 0.35% at 16359.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 37.01 points or 0.14% at 26028.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.68 points or 0.18% at 7974.24.

On BSE,1638 shares were trading in green, 1555 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)