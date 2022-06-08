Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 11.19 points or 0.69% at 1599.4 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.83%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.42%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.4%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.4%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.08%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.95%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.81%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.25%), and HFCL Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.92%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.85%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.22%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 236.76 or 0.43% at 54870.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 57.25 points or 0.35% at 16359.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 37.01 points or 0.14% at 26028.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 14.68 points or 0.18% at 7974.24.

On BSE,1638 shares were trading in green, 1555 were trading in red and 161 were unchanged.

