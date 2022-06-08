Lupin gets tentative approval for cystic fibrosis drug

-
ALSO READ
Lupin receives USFDA tentative approval for Ivacaftor Tablets
Alembic Pharmaceuticals rises after receiving USFDA nod for pulmonary fibrosis drug
Cadila Healthcare receives orphan drug designation for malaria treatment compound
Biocon launches Abevmy in Canada
Strides rises after announcing commercialization of generic version of Pfizer's Covid drug
-
The drug major announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ivacaftor tablets, 150 mg.Ivacaftor tablet is a generic equivalent of Kalydeco tablets manufactured by Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These tablets will be manufactured at Lupin's Nagpur facility in India.
Ivacaftor tablets is used to treat certain types of cystic fibrosis, an inborn disease that causes problems with breathing, digestion, and reproduction in adults and children 4 months of age and older.
According to IQVIA, the approved product had an estimated market size of $109 million for the twelve months ending March 2022.
Lupin is a transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.
The pharma giant reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 518 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 460.4 crore in Q4 FY21. Income from operations rose by 2.8% year on year to Rs 3,864.5 crore during the quarter.
Shares of Lupin were up 0.20% at Rs 611.15 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU