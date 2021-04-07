Ujjivan SFB total deposits rise 22% YoY in Q4

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) reported a 22% year on year rise and 13% quarter on quarter increase in total deposits to Rs 13,136 crore as of 31 March 2021.

Disbursement during Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 4,274 crore, up by 31% year on year and by 96% quarter on quarter. The microfinance lender's gross loan book increased by 7% year on year to Rs 15,140 crore at the end of 31 March 2021.

CASA deposits as of 31 March 2021 stood at Rs 2,699 crore, up by 85% year on year and by 31% quarter on quarter. Meanwhile, CASA ratio improved to 20.5% as of 31 March 2021 from 17.7% in 31 December 2020 and 13.5% as of 31 March 2020.

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank were down 0.16% at Rs 30.85 on NSE.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank serves 56.6 lakh customers through 575 branches with 16,733 employees spread across 244 districts and 24 States and Union Territories across India. The small finance bank reported a net loss of Rs 278.83 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 89.66 crore in Q3 FY20. Total income during the quarter increased by 1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 788.75 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)